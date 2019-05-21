Koss Co. (KOSS) Director Steven A. Leveen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Director Steven A. Leveen bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.12 per share, with a total value of $10,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.44. Koss Co. has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 105.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Koss worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

