Kuai Token (KT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.38 Million

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. Kuai Token has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001822 BTC on popular exchanges including YunEx and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00395232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 64.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.54 or 0.01301752 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00153261 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004619 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Kuai Token Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,492,198 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Kuai Token Token Trading

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuai Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

