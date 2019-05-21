Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $3.75 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price objective on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $790.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.45. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $208.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.64 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.