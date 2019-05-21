Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Given Buy Rating at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

“We expect an upbeat event that will emphasize broader penetration and share gains of the company’s FPGA solutions in key communications, computing, industrial, and automotive segments. In particular, AI (footprint in all major server players), 5G (Nokia (NOK: NR) and exposure to most equipment OEMs), and automotive. Note that the FPGA-to-ASIC dynamic that is at the center of the bull/bear case for Xilinx (XLNX: Buy) is mainly a high-end FPGA dynamic (Lattice is a mid-to-low end FPGA player). The BOM cost of a system can greatly benefit from replacing a high-end FPGA ($1Ks per unit) to say a $100 ASIC (assuming you don’t need to change anything going forward, which is not possible in many cases). However, a mid-to-low end FPGA that sells for $15 and is used in a supporting role is usually not part of the displacement to ASIC from FPGA at the high-end.”,” Rosenblatt Securities’ analyst wrote.

LSCC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.85.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $11.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $14.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $98.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.01 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 41,911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $516,343.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,448,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,004,000 after buying an additional 3,189,647 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,861,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,656,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,998,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,683,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

