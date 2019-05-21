Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.92 Million in Black Knight Inc (BKI) Stock

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 357.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

BKI opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $42.30 and a twelve month high of $56.73.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $283.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.51 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anthony Orefice sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $1,273,624.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $1,018,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Knight Equity restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.75 target price (up previously from $55.50) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/laurion-capital-management-lp-invests-1-92-million-in-black-knight-inc-bki-stock.html.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.