Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $3.12 Million in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Stock

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 219,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 12.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $22.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.13 million, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $24.22.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 652,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,992,773.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nick Pizzie purchased 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $67,932.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,157.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,150 shares of company stock worth $229,746 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

