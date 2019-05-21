Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 1.8% Lower This Week

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $140,262.00 and $12.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,439.07 or 2.57898971 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000178 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00130957 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001583 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2017. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,362,396 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP.

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

