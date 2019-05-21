LSV Asset Management Acquires 469,385 Shares of Textron Inc. (TXT)

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 58.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,266,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469,385 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $64,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Textron by 5,308.9% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 346,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 339,768 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 9.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, Chairman Scott C. Donnelly sold 230,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $12,695,196.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 707,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,940,524.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 150,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $8,268,439.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,495 shares in the company, valued at $38,940,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,112 shares of company stock worth $25,222,635 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $48.64 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $72.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.65.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $31.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/lsv-asset-management-acquires-469385-shares-of-textron-inc-txt.html.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.