LSV Asset Management Has $88.99 Million Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 185.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459,779 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 948,120 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $88,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,478,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $475,330,000 after purchasing an additional 607,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,887,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $403,661,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,426,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,134,000 after acquiring an additional 79,349 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 5,018.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,732,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 875,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,823,000 after acquiring an additional 31,628 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paula M. Ciprich sold 10,227 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $617,915.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,453,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John P. Mcginnis sold 2,357 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total transaction of $141,749.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.85. National Fuel Gas Co. has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $552.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.15 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

