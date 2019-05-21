LTC Properties (LTC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LTC Properties, Inc., a health care real estate investment trust, invests primarily in long-term care and other health care related facilities through mortgage loans, facility lease transactions and other investments. Their primary objectives are to sustain and enhance stockholder equity value and provide current income for distribution to stockholders through real estate investments in long-term care facilities and other health care related facilities managed by experienced operators providing quality care. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded LTC Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.40.

NYSE:LTC opened at $45.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.47. LTC Properties has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 10.41.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $28.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 95.25%. On average, analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 47.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 76,114 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 89,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

