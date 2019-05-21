LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Receives $115.00 Average PT from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 12th.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $77.52 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.11.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

