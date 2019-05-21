Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) Receives $47.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays cut Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Macquarie Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Group Ltd Macquarie acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.61 per share, with a total value of $40,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,366,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $138,783,000 after purchasing an additional 649,619 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,154,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,588,000 after purchasing an additional 622,500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,094,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after purchasing an additional 589,836 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 7,403.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 495,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,761,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,018,000 after purchasing an additional 254,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

MIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.19. The company had a trading volume of 13,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.56. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.09). Macquarie Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $437.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. Macquarie Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 188.68%.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

