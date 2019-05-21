Mason Street Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 158,807 Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 158,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,528,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,349,000 after purchasing an additional 885,944 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 231.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 170.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 252,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 129,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 472,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $18.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 30.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.54%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

