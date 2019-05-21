Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (MCK)

Mason Street Advisors LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Courier Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 25.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $369,509.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $126.40 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $151.24. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $52.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.50%.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.90.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mason Street Advisors LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (MCK)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/mason-street-advisors-llc-has-3-20-million-holdings-in-mckesson-co-mck.html.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.