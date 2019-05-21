Materialise NV (MTLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTLS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Materialise by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTLS opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. Materialise has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.13 million, a P/E ratio of 222.86, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.51 million. Materialise had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materialise will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

