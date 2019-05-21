Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) is OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,099 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 2.4% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 16,975.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,998,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910,259 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,793,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,356,753 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,792,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,716 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 719.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $476,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,895 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 3,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,065 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $251,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,300 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,758.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 40,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.90, for a total value of $8,018,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,547.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,300 shares of company stock valued at $19,632,367 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCD. Zacks Investment Research raised Mcdonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Mcdonald’s to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.39.

MCD opened at $198.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $153.13 and a 12 month high of $200.68.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 95.31%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

