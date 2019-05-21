Medibank Private (MPL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.35

Medibank Private Ltd (ASX:MPL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$3.35 ($2.38) and last traded at A$3.34 ($2.37), with a volume of 15479741 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.21 ($2.28).

The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57.

In other Medibank Private news, insider Tracey Batten purchased 14,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.78 ($1.97) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,712.30 ($28,164.75).

About Medibank Private (ASX:MPL)

Medibank Private Limited, an integrated healthcare company, provides private health insurance and health solutions in Australia. It operates in two segments, Health Insurance and Medibank Health. The Health Insurance segment offers private health insurance products, including hospital cover that provides members with health cover for hospital treatments; and ancillary cover, which offers members with health cover for healthcare services, such as dental, optical, and physiotherapy.

