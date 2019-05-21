Mega Uranium (MGA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Mega Uranium Ltd (TSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 9000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on Mega Uranium from C$61.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $32.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97.

About Mega Uranium (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd. engages in the mineral exploration and development of uranium properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland; and the Redport gold properties in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

