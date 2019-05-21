MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Invests $749,000 in Penumbra Inc (PEN) Stock

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 1,005.1% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Penumbra from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.83.

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $139.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Penumbra Inc has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $167.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $128.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.09 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra Inc will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $8,803,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,118,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,115,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,061,102.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,175 shares of company stock valued at $14,150,971. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

