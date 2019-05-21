Metlife (MET) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.40

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.40 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 290923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.52.

MET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 6th. This is an increase from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 169.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Metlife by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Metlife by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,202,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,603,000 after buying an additional 620,879 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Metlife by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Metlife Company Profile (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

