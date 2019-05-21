MidasProtocol (MAS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.88 Million

MidasProtocol (CURRENCY:MAS) traded up 44.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. MidasProtocol has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $3.88 million worth of MidasProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MidasProtocol has traded up 93.7% against the US dollar. One MidasProtocol token can currently be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00397306 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012610 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 55.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.84 or 0.01229664 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00153434 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004642 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MidasProtocol Token Profile

MidasProtocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,250,000 tokens. The official website for MidasProtocol is midasprotocol.io. MidasProtocol’s official Twitter account is @MidasProtocol.

Buying and Selling MidasProtocol

MidasProtocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MidasProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MidasProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MidasProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

