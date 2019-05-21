Millendo Therapeutics (MLND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Millendo Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel treatments for orphan endocrine diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of AZP-531 and ATR-101 which are in clinical stage. Millendo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as OvaScience Inc., is based in Ann Arbor, United States. “

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

MLND opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 7.83. The stock has a market cap of $217.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 3.30.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Millendo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,128.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Millendo Therapeutics will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLND. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 749.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Millendo Therapeutics by 6,052.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.53% of the company’s stock.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various treatments for orphan endocrine diseases in the United States. The company's lead drug candidates include livoletide, an unacylated ghrelin analogue to treat for Prader-Willi syndrome; and nevanimibe, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.