MRJ Capital Inc. Has $2.93 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

MRJ Capital Inc. lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Graphic Packaging comprises about 1.8% of MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MRJ Capital Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,525,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after buying an additional 52,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,953,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 37,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,079,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,378,000 after purchasing an additional 376,678 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $6,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,269,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

In related news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

