Mylan NV (MYL) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mylan were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Mylan by 66.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mylan during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Mylan by 560.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mylan by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mylan alerts:

NASDAQ MYL opened at $19.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44. Mylan NV has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Mylan in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Mylan to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Argus dropped their price objective on Mylan to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mylan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.35.

In related news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $317,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/mylan-nv-myl-shares-sold-by-cibc-asset-management-inc.html.

Mylan Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.