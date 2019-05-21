Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myriad Genetics exited third-quarter fiscal 2019 on a mixed note with earnings ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues missing the mark. Myriad Genetics is observing growth in EndoPredict, Vectra, Hereditary Cancer and Prolaris testing revenues. The FDA approvals and encouraging test results buoy optimism. We are upbeat about Myriad Genetics’ expectation to witness stable pricing in Hereditary Cancer testing through fiscal 2020. Moreover, the company seems to be positioned to deliver strong fiscal 2019 results on solid performance Counsyl buyout synergies, success of the Elevate 2020 program and augmenting reimbursements for the tests. However, the company reported a drop in GeneSight and Vectra revenues affected by adverse third quarter seasonality. This apart, escalating R&D and SG&A expenses led to huge operating margin contraction. Over the past three months, Myriad Genetics has underperformed its industry.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

MYGN traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. 20,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $50.44.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.76 million. Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ralph L. Mcdade sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $61,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 414.7% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 103,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SEI Investments Co grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 196.0% during the 1st quarter. SEI Investments Co now owns 194,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 128,625 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

