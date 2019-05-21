National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc (SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$4.45 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.20 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.96.

Shares of CVE:SIL opened at C$4.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 14.56 and a quick ratio of 14.38. The stock has a market cap of $384.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$5.02.

SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

