Natus Medical Inc (BABY) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of Natus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:BABY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Natus Medical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Natus Medical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Natus Medical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Natus Medical by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BABY opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Natus Medical Inc has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $896.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.54.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:BABY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Natus Medical Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Austin Francis Noll III sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $376,627.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,278.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 7,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $197,494.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,295.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,373 shares of company stock worth $1,249,981. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

BABY has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Natus Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Natus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

