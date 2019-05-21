Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stake Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Netflix by 17,848.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,931,481 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 23,798,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,406,000. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in Netflix by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,109,548 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $832,301,000 after buying an additional 1,479,651 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,598,888 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,569,238,000 after buying an additional 792,338 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Netflix by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 763,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $204,475,000 after buying an additional 497,137 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.03.

NFLX stock opened at $348.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a PE ratio of 129.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 7.61%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total value of $21,119,574.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,119,574.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $610,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,073 shares of company stock valued at $40,994,905. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/netflix-inc-nflx-stake-lifted-by-fiduciary-trust-co.html.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.