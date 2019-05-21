Network International (NETW) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Network International in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 530 ($6.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of 0.01. Network International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 490.50 ($6.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 568 ($7.42).

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

