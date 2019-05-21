New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $14.83 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $14,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,227.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 254,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after purchasing an additional 235,599 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,286,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $52.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $55.87.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $163.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.34 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 12,745 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $662,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,045 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $1,792,128.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,788 shares in the company, valued at $20,255,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,273 shares of company stock worth $5,904,785. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. B. Riley downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

