Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Position Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 578,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,307 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Newell Brands were worth $8,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,020,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Newell Brands by 2,649.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,077,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928,960 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,659,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Newell Brands by 268.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,781,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756,081 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $32,936,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Citigroup set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NWL opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Newell Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 46.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

