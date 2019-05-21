Nice (NICE) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Citigroup

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nice to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nice from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Nice from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nice to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $142.67.

Get Nice alerts:

NASDAQ NICE opened at $141.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. Nice has a 12-month low of $100.54 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $377.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nice during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nice by 261.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.