Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 9.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Targa Resources by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Targa Resources by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 23,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Targa Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 917,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,687,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 206.25 and a beta of 2.01. Targa Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $59.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 1,820.00%.

In related news, Director Robert B. Evans bought 51,420 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.38 per share, for a total transaction of $2,024,919.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,366.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Boosts Stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/nissay-asset-management-corp-japan-adv-boosts-stake-in-targa-resources-corp-trgp.html.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.