Nordson Co. (NDSN) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 816,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Nordson were worth $108,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,434,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Nordson by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Nordson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,078,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nordson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Nordson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Keane sold 43,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $5,825,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.98, for a total transaction of $551,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,560 shares of company stock worth $9,831,639. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NDSN opened at $130.59 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $110.16 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). Nordson had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $551.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

