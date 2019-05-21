Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.6% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,439,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 441.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,016,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Novartis by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,053,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,005 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,764,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Novartis by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,046,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.01 on Tuesday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $191.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/novartis-ag-nvs-shares-sold-by-edgemoor-investment-advisors-inc.html.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.