NuStar Energy (NS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NuStar's diversified asset base, strong pipeline of organic growth projects and contribution from acquisitions bode well and have boosted its distributable cash flows of the partnership. NuStar's merger with its general partner, resulting in the elimination of IDRs have creating a more efficient and transparent structure along with boosting the prospects of the firm. NuStar’s acquisition of Navigator Energy Services, marks its entry into the Permian Basin and is likely to boost its revenue. However, the partnership’s high debt levels restrict its financial flexibility. Moreover, weakness in the firm’s storage business amid high costs is impacting its earnings. High capital expenditure for projects in 2019 may further limit the earnings and cash flow. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NuStar Energy from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.67.

NS opened at $27.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $29.12.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $486.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.91 million. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 358.21%.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 68,075 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,931,968.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 751.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $193,000. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

