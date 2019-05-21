NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.88. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $265.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.93.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $151.75 on Monday. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,077,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

