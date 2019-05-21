NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lowered its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $151.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.85. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $124.46 and a 1 year high of $292.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 31.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.57 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.93.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,077,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,779,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 14,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.33, for a total transaction of $2,583,486.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,029 shares of company stock worth $3,678,385 over the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/nvidia-co-nvda-shares-sold-by-cypress-capital-management-llc-wy.html.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.