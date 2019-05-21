NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NXPI. BidaskClub upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $2.53 on Monday, reaching $92.60. The company had a trading volume of 4,261,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,874. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $122.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.