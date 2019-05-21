Oak Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSU Producer Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TJX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.87.

TJX stock opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $41.49 and a 52 week high of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $2,325,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,254.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,022 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

