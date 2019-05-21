Oakview Capital Management L.P. Acquires 852 Shares of FMC Corp (FMC)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the quarter. FMC accounts for 4.8% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in FMC were worth $15,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FMC. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 502,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 128.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FMC opened at $72.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.49.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.44%.

In other FMC news, insider Mark Douglas sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $1,389,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,575,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash sold 6,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $610,261.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,334.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of FMC from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stephens set a $95.00 price target on shares of FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

