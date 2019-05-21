Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 20,000 Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (GDI)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Gardner Denver makes up about 1.7% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Gardner Denver were worth $10,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth $2,203,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 14,787 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gardner Denver in the 4th quarter worth $5,005,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Gardner Denver by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 91,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Gardner Denver stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. Gardner Denver Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.92 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GDI. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gardner Denver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

