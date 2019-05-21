Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Position Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 24.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,216,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,443,122,000 after buying an additional 4,228,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,163,417,000 after buying an additional 796,300 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,169.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,683,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,263,000 after buying an additional 5,235,862 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,158,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,552,000 after buying an additional 494,508 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 6,842.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,974,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,917,700 shares during the period.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Macquarie set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.90.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $84.35.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.22%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.59, for a total value of $41,544.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 2,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $192,339.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,369 shares of company stock worth $1,000,965 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Position Raised by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/omnicom-group-inc-omc-position-raised-by-highpoint-advisor-group-llc.html.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.