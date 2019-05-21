Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Position in Macy’s Inc (M)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 195,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,043 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $4,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Macy’s by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 730.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.10.

In other Macy’s news, Director Deirdre P. Connelly sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,289.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joyce M. Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,622.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,921 shares of company stock valued at $421,238. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:M opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $21.08 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

