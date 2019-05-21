Parker-Hannifin Corp (PH) Shares Sold by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC cut its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 3.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $24,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97.5% in the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $172.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 4,520 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.70, for a total value of $798,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Leombruno sold 784 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.55, for a total transaction of $139,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344 shares of company stock worth $1,288,355. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $165.25 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1 year low of $140.82 and a 1 year high of $193.19. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.16. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/parker-hannifin-corp-ph-shares-sold-by-minneapolis-portfolio-management-group-llc.html.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.