Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,512,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 308,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $536,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in AT&T by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 130,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after buying an additional 85,459 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $34.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $44.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Desjardins restated an “average” rating and issued a $56.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.32.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

