Peel Hunt Lowers Smart Metering Systems (SMS) Price Target to GBX 735

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) had its price objective trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 752 ($9.83) to GBX 735 ($9.60) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital initiated coverage on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 802.50 ($10.49).

Shares of SMS opened at GBX 494 ($6.45) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $555.88 million and a PE ratio of 126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Smart Metering Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 474.40 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 830 ($10.85).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.98 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.28%.

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

