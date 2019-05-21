Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 140,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,464. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

