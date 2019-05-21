Perspecta Inc (PRSP) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

PRSP stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 759,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,066. Perspecta has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $27.68.

Get Perspecta alerts:

In related news, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $198,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,869.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 20,970 shares of company stock worth $450,567.

Several research firms have commented on PRSP. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Perspecta in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/perspecta-inc-prsp-increases-dividend-to-0-06-per-share.html.

Perspecta Company Profile

There is no company description available for Perspecta Inc

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.