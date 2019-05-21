PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 289,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR were worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,250 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,408 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Get PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PBR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

PBR traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $13.89. 5,107,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,353,563. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0509 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous special dividend of $0.03. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (PBR) Shares Bought by Thomas White International Ltd.” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/21/petroleo-brasil-adr-pbr-shares-bought-by-thomas-white-international-ltd.html.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR).

Receive News & Ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.